Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:07 14.11.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross assisting at five locations in Kyiv following Russian attacks

1 min read
The Ukrainian Red Cross was providing assistance to victims of the Russian combined missile and drone attack at five locations in Kyiv overnight.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team, working together with first responders from the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, delivered support in five locations: in Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts. Volunteers carried out door-to-door visits and provided assistance to two affected people,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

Ukrainian Red Cross assistance points are currently operating at the sites of the strikes. Volunteers are distributing hot drinks to residents of damaged buildings and to emergency responders involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack. First aid and psychological first aid are also available when needed.

Emergency response and rescue operations are ongoing.

As reported, the Russian attack on Kyiv on Friday killed five people and injured 34. Twenty-two locations in various districts of the capital were damaged, including residential buildings, a hospital, a diplomatic mission, shops, and offices. The vast majority of Russian strikes occurred in residential areas.

Tags: #kyiv #war #urcs

