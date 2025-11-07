Russians focusing their efforts on penetration into Vovchansk - Joint Forces Group

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

As of 8:00 a.m. Friday, November 7, 12 enemy attacks occurred in the area of ​​responsibility of the joint forces group in Pivdenno-Slobozhanske and Velykyi Burluk axes, the group’s press service reported on its Telegram channel.

The enemy attacked in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and toward Dvurechanske. The enemy’s main efforts are focused on attempts to expand the penetration in the southwestern part of Vovchansk. Heavy fighting continues.

In Kupyansk axis, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troop positions 12 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults toward the villages of Petrovpavlivka, Pischane, and Hlushkivka.

In Lyman axis, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to penetrate the Ukrainian defense near the settlements of Novo-Yehorivka, Borovska Andriyivka, Grekivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka and in the direction of the settlements of Korovin Yar and Druzheliubivka.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 169 armed clashes were recorded along the entire front line over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 62 airstrikes, used six missiles, and dropped 144 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,916 attacks, including 134 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,525 kamikaze drones.