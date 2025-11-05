Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

Ukraine received the status of Enhanced Partnership with the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), and the corresponding memorandum was signed by the defense ministers of the JEF member countries.

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, this is the first time such status has been granted to a state that is not a member of the alliance.

"I am grateful to Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik and UK Defence Secretary John Healey for the invitation. Thanks to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative, Ukraine is represented at the JEF Defence Ministers' Meeting for the first time – a historic moment," he wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is capable of strengthening the Joint Forces Force and will share expertise in countering hybrid aggression, the use of air defense forces, the use of drones, the protection of national infrastructure, and long-range strikes.

"We plan to have the Ukrainian Armed Forces participate in joint exercises to achieve full interoperability and readiness to act jointly in crisis situations," the minister noted.

He added that Ukraine, in turn, expects its partners to provide access to European technologies and production capacities, which could be used to establish joint production.

"I am grateful to Norway for hosting today's meeting, to the UK for its continued leadership, and to all participants of the JEF meeting for their steadfast support and commitment to our common goal. Together, we can deter aggression, protect our people, and ensure a peaceful, stable Europe for future generations," Shmyhal wrote.

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a coalition established by the UK in 2015 with the participation of nine other Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.