Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:13 05.11.2025

Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

2 min read
Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

Ukraine received the status of Enhanced Partnership with the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), and the corresponding memorandum was signed by the defense ministers of the JEF member countries.

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, this is the first time such status has been granted to a state that is not a member of the alliance.

"I am grateful to Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik and UK Defence Secretary John Healey for the invitation. Thanks to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative, Ukraine is represented at the JEF Defence Ministers' Meeting for the first time – a historic moment," he wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is capable of strengthening the Joint Forces Force and will share expertise in countering hybrid aggression, the use of air defense forces, the use of drones, the protection of national infrastructure, and long-range strikes.

"We plan to have the Ukrainian Armed Forces participate in joint exercises to achieve full interoperability and readiness to act jointly in crisis situations," the minister noted.

He added that Ukraine, in turn, expects its partners to provide access to European technologies and production capacities, which could be used to establish joint production.

"I am grateful to Norway for hosting today's meeting, to the UK for its continued leadership, and to all participants of the JEF meeting for their steadfast support and commitment to our common goal. Together, we can deter aggression, protect our people, and ensure a peaceful, stable Europe for future generations," Shmyhal wrote.

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a coalition established by the UK in 2015 with the participation of nine other Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Tags: #jef #status

MORE ABOUT

19:08 09.05.2025
JEF leaders agree to invite Ukraine to enhanced partnership

JEF leaders agree to invite Ukraine to enhanced partnership

17:47 09.05.2025
Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

17:12 09.05.2025
Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

16:32 09.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

11:23 01.04.2024
Over 50% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that Ukraine should restore its nuclear potential – survey

Over 50% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that Ukraine should restore its nuclear potential – survey

20:50 31.10.2023
Cabinet proposes to suspend consideration of applications of Russian, Belarusian citizens on status of foreign Ukrainian for period of martial law

Cabinet proposes to suspend consideration of applications of Russian, Belarusian citizens on status of foreign Ukrainian for period of martial law

21:34 25.07.2023
Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

09:09 24.06.2022
EU leaders grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

EU leaders grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova

19:09 22.06.2022
Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

13:29 18.06.2022
Michel: Candidate status for Ukraine to feature on next week’s EUCO agenda

Michel: Candidate status for Ukraine to feature on next week’s EUCO agenda

HOT NEWS

Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

LATEST

Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Yermak: When Russian MFa’s spokeswoman laughs at tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses, but remains of Russia's reputation

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Front to receive additional radar countermeasures through DOT-Chain Defense

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

Over 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 are on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Special Communications Service

Zelenskyy, President of Serbia discuss countries' European integration

AD
AD