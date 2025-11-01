Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:31 01.11.2025

G7 Energy Ministers condemn Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy sector – statement

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

The G7 Energy Ministers condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine, and its impact on their energy security and reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty, says a statement posted on the official website of Canada's G7 presidency.

“We share our united support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who have shown bravery and resilience in the face of continued adversity,” the ministers noted.

The statement underlines condemnation of Russia’s direct attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, which continue to inflict devastating social, environmental, and economic consequences on the Ukrainian people, severely impacting the most vulnerable. G7 also recognized the bravery and resilience of front-line energy workers striving to ensure power and warmth for Ukrainians this winter and condemn attacks that have caused significant casualties to energy workers carrying out emergency repairs.

The G7 countries pledged to support Ukraine's energy needs through the G7+Ukraine Energy Coordination Group, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, as well as through strengthening energy infrastructure, promoting nuclear safety through the IAEA, and developing a decentralized energy system.

“Rebuilding Ukraine is an enormous yet critical task requiring both public and private sector engagement and investment. Ukraine can serve as a model for energy security and innovation, notably in building a modern and resilient energy system … The G7 continues to support the recovery of Ukraine’s energy sector through direct financial assistance, credit facilities, risk insurance, policy and resource alignment, as well as setting conditions for long-term private sector investment,” he message posted on Saturday reads.

The G7 also notes that it continues to implement energy sanctions against Russia and is working to limit the country's war revenues, and welcomes the endorsement of the Statement on Ukraine's Energy Security by Australia and Ukraine.

Tags: #energy #g7

