11:14 31.10.2025

Defense forces repel Russian attacks in 12 more axes, with 114 clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Defense forces continue to repel enemy attacks in 12 more axes, with 114 combat clashes occurring in just one day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"A total of 114 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. Today, Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 59 airstrikes, using 53 missiles and dropping 105 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 4,208 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,003 attacks on our troop positions and populated areas," the message reads.

Since the start of the day, Ukrainian forces have repelled two occupier assaults in Pivnichno-Slobozhansk and Kursk axes. Furthermore, the enemy launched ten airstrikes, dropping 22 guided bombs, and carried out 178 attacks on our troop positions and settlements, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In Pivdenno-Slobozhansk axis, the enemy twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Fiholivka and in the direction of Kolodiazne.

In Kupyansk axis, the aggressor conducted offensive operations near Stepna Novoselivka and toward Pischane and Petrovpavlivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped seven enemy attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In Lyman axis, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near Shandryholove, Novo-Vodiane, Zarichne, and in the direction of the village of Koroviy Yar; two clashes are still ongoing.

Eight assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in Sloviansk direction: the occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyemka, Pereyizdne and towards Zvanivka.

In Kramatorsk axis, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupiers in the direction of Stupochky.

In Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces launched 13 offensives against Ukrainian units in the areas of Scherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. Ukrainian forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy attempted to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian defenders 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepne, Novo-Hryhoryivka and Novo-Vasylyivske.

In Huliai-Pole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the occupiers towards the village of Zelenyi Hai.

In Orikhove axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults by the invaders near Lobkove.

In Prydniprovsk axis, the enemy made three futile attempts to approach Ukrainian positions.

Tags: #general_staff #attacks

