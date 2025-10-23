Ukrainian minister expects parliament to adopt Veterans Code in late spring or early summer 2026

Ukrainian Minister for Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova expects the Verkhovna Rada to adopt the Code of Laws on the Defenders of Ukraine in late spring or early summer 2026.

"We have submitted not only this bill [‘On the Basic Principles of State Veteran Policy’] but also draft laws on individuals injured during the Revolution of Dignity, on involved civilians, and on foreign volunteers. They have already passed committee review and were recommended for a first reading. However, during discussions, it was decided that for a comprehensive approach, these laws should be combined into a single Code of Laws on the Defenders of Ukraine. This Code will include separate sections on the 20th and 21st centuries, the Revolution of Dignity, and involved civilians," Kalmykova said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, the ministry is currently finalizing the draft Code, which consolidates all existing provisions into a single structure.

"We plan to have it approved by the government soon, register it, have it pass the first reading this year, and proceed to the second reading around late spring or early summer next year," she added.

Kalmykova believes that the codified approach will establish that veteran policy is no longer just a separate social sphere, but a fully-fledged area of state policy encompassing security, reintegration, economic development, education, healthcare, sports, and remembrance.

"In other words, the state is moving from fragmented regulation to a systematic vision — with a clear hierarchy of norms and accountability at all levels," the minister stressed.

As reported, in August the Cabinet of Ministers approved several draft laws on the foundations of state veteran policy and expects parliament to adopt them this fall as part of the Code of Laws on the Defenders of Ukraine.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk has said the Veterans Code should enshrine the state’s obligations in veteran policy.