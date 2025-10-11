SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery 1,400 km from Ukraine – source

In the morning, long-range drones of the SBU Special Operations Center A struck the Bashneft oil refinery, located in the city of Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia), 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine, a source in the special service told Interfax-Ukraine.

After the explosions on the Bashneft-UNPZ territory, firefighting equipment arrived, and a column of black smoke rose above the plant. According to preliminary information from the agency’s interlocutor, a fire broke out in the area of the ELOU-AVT-6 crude oil processing unit after the SBU’s drones struck the area.

"This is the third deep strike by the SBU in Bashkortostan in the last month — 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine. These strikes demonstrate that no location in the Russian Federation is safe. The SBU can reach any facilities in enemy territory that contribute to the war against Ukraine," an informed source in the SBU said.

Ufa is one of the largest oil refining centers in the Russian Federation and supplies fuel and lubricants to the Russian armed forces.