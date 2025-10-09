Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:10 09.10.2025

2025 Nobel Prize in Literature won by Hungarian writer László Krasnagorkai

1 min read
2025 Nobel Prize in Literature won by Hungarian writer László Krasnagorkai

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Hungarian writer and screenwriter László Krasznahorkai (also Krasznahorkai; Krasznahorkai László).

"The prize is awarded to the Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai for his captivating and visionary works, which, in the midst of apocalyptic horror, confirm the power of art," the Nobel Committee’s website says.

"László Krasznahorkai is a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess. But there are more strings to his bow, and he soon looks to the East in adopting a more contemplative, finely calibrated tone," the statement says.

According to Internet networks, Krasznahorkai is 71 years old and is the winner of the 2015 Man Booker International Prize. He studied law in Szeged and Budapest. In 1983 he graduated from the Faculty of Art History at the University of Budapest. His first publication was in 1977. The writer actively collaborates with film director Béla Tarr, who based his novels, short stories and screenplays on several internationally successful films.

