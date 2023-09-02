MFA describes decision to cancel invitation of Russian, Belarusian ambassadors to Nobel Prize award ceremony as victory of humanism

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has described the cancellation of the decision to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm as "the victory of humanism."

"The victory of humanism. The Nobel Foundation has cancelled its decision to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm. Thank you everyone who demanded to restore justice," he said on Facebook on Saturday.

The ministry also said the same decision should be made in relation to the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors in Oslo.

As reported, the Nobel Foundation (Nobelstiftelsen) decided to revoke the invitation of the Russian, Belarusian and Iranian ambassadors to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine condemned the decision of the Nobel Foundation to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to the ceremony regardless of the war unleashed against Ukraine.