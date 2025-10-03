Rehabilitation centers of Ukrainian Red Cross Society opened in Khmelnytskyi region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Three Ukrainian Red Cross Rehabilitation Centres Opened in Khmelnytskyi region.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross continues to expand its network of accessible recovery services within local communities. This week, three new rehabilitation centres have been opened in Letychiv, Shepetivka, and Stara Ushytsia, established to support those who need it most,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

These centres offer assistance to veterans and their families, people with disabilities, older adults, internally displaced persons, and anyone requiring recovery after injuries, trauma, illnesses, or other conditions — including those caused by the war.

They are staffed by specialists from the Ukrainian Red Cross mobile rehabilitation units, as well as community experts. Thanks to this, residents can receive professional support close to home without the need for long-distance travel.

The facilities are designed to meet accessibility standards and are equipped with necessary physical therapy equipment. The centres operate weekdays from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, and appointments can be made directly at the centre.

These initiatives were made possible with the support of the Norwegian Red Cross.