12:19 30.09.2025

First batch of Ai-Petri counter-intelligence systems delivered to AFU under state order – Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/09/30

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 15 fully equipped Ai-Petri SV technical intelligence countermeasure complexes, marking the largest delivery of such systems to date and the first batch under government procurement, according to a report on the European Solidarity party website on Tuesday.

"Fifteen Ai-Petri SV systems are the largest number we've ever delivered to the troops at one time. But what sets this delivery apart from others is that these are the first Ai-Petri systems to be delivered to the Defense Forces under a state order," said Petro Poroshenko, leader of European Solidarity and a member of parliament in Ukraine. Poroshenko invested over UAH 200 million of his own money in the development of these systems in the fall of 2023.

He noted that the state contracting of the Ai-Petri "signifies recognition of the quality of our systems." "This is recognition of their combat effectiveness. We are currently delivering 15 systems worth UAH 130 million, which are already being sent to various branches of the armed forces. In particular, Ukrainian special forces have already received four systems," the politician explained.

Each complex includes the countermeasure against technical intelligence itself, a pickup truck, a dome-mounted electronic warfare system with multiple ranges, a charging station, and the necessary electronics.

"We launched this project over a year ago. We've been involved in every aspect of the project, from development to delivery of finished units to the front. Ai-Petri systems are already covering hundreds of kilometers along the line of contact in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and southern regions ... Today, neither the Ukrainian Armed Forces nor the enemy have anything like this. And we've established serial production," Poroshenko noted.

