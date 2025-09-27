Combat officer Pohrebysky: UK recognizes Voloshyn's activities harmful, while I face sixth year on trial for attacking him

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/pogrebiskij

Military serviceman, Kyiv City Council deputy from the European Solidarity Oleksandr Pohrebysky has recalled that he has remained a defendant in the case of the attack on the former MP of the Opposition Platform – For Life faction Oleh Voloshyn for the sixth year in a row, in connection with the confession of British former member of the European Parliament Nathan Gill in receiving bribes through Voloshyn for promoting pro-Russian positions.

"Britain recognized the activities of the MP of Opposition Platform – For Life Voloshyn as harmful to its country, and I have been on trial in Ukraine for six years for attacking a public official Voloshyn... For the fourth year, I have been a combat officer defending the state from the Russians, and I am defending myself from the authorities in the courts," Pohrebysky said on Facebook.

He recalled that Voloshyn fled to Belarus ahead of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"I am accused of attacking a public official and face up to seven years in prison. For six years now, I have been defending myself in the courts... and I am defending you at the frontline. I am just wondering how long the authorities will continue to mock me. For four years now, I have been serving and defending myself. Unfortunately, we live in such realities. But I continue to ask you never to give up in life – we will definitely win," Pohrebysky said in his video address.

As reported, on July 17, 2020, Voloshyn, speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the vote on the resolution on the illegitimacy of the vote on amendments to the Constitution of Russia in the occupied Crimea (No. 3736), said: "Who would want to return to a country where everyone is begging, which has no sovereignty. I specifically did not come to this solemn meeting yesterday [the solemn meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Declaration on State Sovereignty of Ukraine], because there is nothing to celebrate."

After that, on July 21, at about noon near the Verkhovna Rada on Hrushevskoho Street in Kyiv, unknown persons poured green antiseptic solution over Voloshyn. Law enforcement officers detained two people, including at that time an ATO/JFO veteran and public activist Oleksandr Pohrebysky, but evidence that it was he who doused Voloshyn with green antiseptic solution was never provided, and he himself also rejected the accusation.

"There were absolutely no actions on my part that I could be accused of... If the SBU had responded in a timely manner to the anti-state appeals of people's deputies, in particular Voloshyn, when he allowed himself to say from the rostrum that the Ukrainian state is not sovereign, then perhaps these people who tried to educate him in this way would not have done these things," Pohrebysky said.

On July 23, Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv released him on personal recognizance and the suretyship of MPs from the European Solidarity faction. The leader of the political force MP Petro Poroshenko stated after the court session that the state has no right to abandon its defenders to their fate under the fire of the aggressor.

Since then, for over five years, the consideration of the case against Pohrebysky has been delayed due to the constant failure to appear in court by Voloshyn and his representatives.

On February 24, 2022, Pohrebysky joined the organization of the territorial defense battalion, participated in the defense of the capital and the evacuation of residents of Irpin, was one of the first to enter Bucha liberated from the occupiers, then continued his service in the 46th Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces, which participated in the battles for the liberation of Kherson region and in Donbas in the Bakhmut area and defended Soledar. He received concussions and wounds in the battles. On August 1, 2024, Pohrebysky became the commander of the Kara unmanned systems battalion of the 53rd Motorized Rifle Brigade, and in December was awarded the Silver Cross. Since January 2025, he has been performing tasks in other areas.

As reported by Reuters, former MEP and former leader of the Reform UK party in Wales (Great Britain) Nathan Gill pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery for promoting a pro-Russian position in the European Parliament. Voloshyn is also involved in this case.