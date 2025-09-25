Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:59 25.09.2025

Ukrainian, Lebanese FMs discuss boosting economic cooperation

1 min read

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held his first meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon Youssef Rajji in New York, and agreed to intensify Ukrainian-Lebanese relations.

"I was glad to hold my first friendly meeting with my Lebanese colleague Youssef Rajji in New York. I informed about the situation on the front and recent diplomatic contacts aimed at achieving a just peace. We agreed to intensify our cooperation to realize the significant potential of Ukrainian-Lebanese relations," he said on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

"We focused on further political dialogue, economic and trade cooperation, as well as interaction within international organizations," the MFA said.

Rajji assumed the post of Minister in February 2025.

image
 

Tags: #lebanon

