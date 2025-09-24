Putin wants to expand war, we must build new security architecture – Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin wants to continue the war, expanding it, Russian operations are spreading in many countries, therefore it is necessary to build a new security architecture, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“We said earlier that Ukraine is only the first. But now Russian drones are flying over Europe, Russian operations are spreading in many countries. Putin wants to continue this war, expanding it. No one can feel safe. We must build a new security architecture,” Zelenskyy said during a speech during the General Debate at the UN General Assembly.

According to him, more than 30 states have already joined this process as part of the Coalition of the Willing.

“It is much easier to stop this war now, it is cheaper to stop the arms race than to build underground kindergartens or huge bunkers, hiding critical infrastructure there. It is cheaper to stop Putin now than to try to protect every port and every ship from terrorists and naval drones,” the president said.

“We must act differently together to stop the aggressors. And then we will have a chance that this arms race will not bring disaster to all of us,” he said.