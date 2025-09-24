Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:39 24.09.2025

Putin wants to expand war, we must build new security architecture – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Putin wants to expand war, we must build new security architecture – Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin wants to continue the war, expanding it, Russian operations are spreading in many countries, therefore it is necessary to build a new security architecture, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“We said earlier that Ukraine is only the first. But now Russian drones are flying over Europe, Russian operations are spreading in many countries. Putin wants to continue this war, expanding it. No one can feel safe. We must build a new security architecture,” Zelenskyy said during a speech during the General Debate at the UN General Assembly.

According to him, more than 30 states have already joined this process as part of the Coalition of the Willing.

“It is much easier to stop this war now, it is cheaper to stop the arms race than to build underground kindergartens or huge bunkers, hiding critical infrastructure there. It is cheaper to stop Putin now than to try to protect every port and every ship from terrorists and naval drones,” the president said.

“We must act differently together to stop the aggressors. And then we will have a chance that this arms race will not bring disaster to all of us,” he said.

Tags: #putin #war

MORE ABOUT

13:22 24.09.2025
Innovation only way Ukraine can offset shortages, inflict disproportionate losses on Russia - Zaluzhny

Innovation only way Ukraine can offset shortages, inflict disproportionate losses on Russia - Zaluzhny

12:07 24.09.2025
Trump committed to backing Ukraine until war’s end – Zelenskyy

Trump committed to backing Ukraine until war’s end – Zelenskyy

09:28 24.09.2025
War in Ukraine won't end anytime soon – Trump

War in Ukraine won't end anytime soon – Trump

18:49 23.09.2025
Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

18:10 23.09.2025
Trump: Russian war against Ukraine not making Russia look 'good'

Trump: Russian war against Ukraine not making Russia look 'good'

14:38 23.09.2025
Biletsky says Ukraine can fight effectively, stalemate Russia

Biletsky says Ukraine can fight effectively, stalemate Russia

10:53 23.09.2025
Russian forces advance in eastern Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia regions, seize 8.8 sq km in day – DeepState

Russian forces advance in eastern Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia regions, seize 8.8 sq km in day – DeepState

09:19 23.09.2025
Russia loses 1,010 servicemen during day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,010 servicemen during day - General Staff

16:10 22.09.2025
General staff highlights differences between regular forces, assault troops

General staff highlights differences between regular forces, assault troops

15:31 22.09.2025
UN commission labels Russian forced displacement as crime against humanity

UN commission labels Russian forced displacement as crime against humanity

HOT NEWS

Ukraine decides to open arms exports to show partners systems tested in real war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 km

AFU Ground Forces report losses after Russian missile strike on Chernihiv training area

Russia drops 3 aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, killing 2 civilians and injuring 8

LATEST

Kyiv receives aid from partners from Belgium, France to equip shelters

Ukraine decides to open arms exports to show partners systems tested in real war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 km

AFU Ground Forces report losses after Russian missile strike on Chernihiv training area

Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump's meeting took place on Tuesday

Russia drops 3 aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, killing 2 civilians and injuring 8

Key focus in coming weeks will be mechanisms for using Russian assets – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting finds communication format that will deliver results - Stefanishyna

URCS volunteers deliver aid to victims of Russian drone strike in Kharkiv

AD
AD