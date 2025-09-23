Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:43 23.09.2025

Blocking Russian component supplies 'global challenge' – Kravchenko

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RuslanKravchenkoKyiv/

Cooperation in the fight against cyberterrorism, international legal assistance, and counteraction to the supply of various components to the Russian Federation that the aggressor country uses to produce weapons are priorities for the work of the Office of the Attorney General and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has said.

"I held an important meeting with the newly appointed legal attaché from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jamie Volkert," Kravchenko said Telegram on Tuesday.

He expressed confidence that further cooperation between the Office of the Attorney General and the FBI will only get stronger.

"It is nice to realize that the support of Ukraine from our partners is felt not only at the political, diplomatic and military levels. Jamie Volkert said that his wife, from the first days of the full-scale invasion, collected volunteer and humanitarian aid, supported Ukrainians who were forced to flee the war," Kravchenko said.

He said that he discussed current areas of work and identified further priorities: "Cooperation in the fight against cyberterrorism, bilateral international legal assistance, countering the supply to Russia of various components that the aggressor country uses to produce weapons."

"Given the latest events - the brazen violation of the air borders of the European Union by Russian UAVs, the threat of aggression from the Russian Federation directly concerns not only Ukraine," he added.

