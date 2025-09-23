Biletsky says Ukraine can fight effectively, stalemate Russia

Ukraine is capable of waging war against the Russian Federation effectively, but it needs strategic planning for this, without which the aggressor country will continue to copy Ukrainian developments, scale them up and use them against us, notes Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We can wage this war effectively and bring it to an absolute stalemate for the Russians: zero progress with even greater losses than now. To do this, we need to dramatically increase efficiency. There are ways to do this, the question is whether we follow these paths or not," Biletsky said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

According to the corps commander, the Ukrainian army has initiated four technological revolutions: the massive use of Mavics to control the line of combat contact, the use of FPV drones; the creation of heavy bombers; transition from shooting down "Orlans," "ZALs," "Superkams," "Shaheds" with expensive missiles to their destruction with cheap drones.

"The Third Assault is advanced in many ways. Not only because it has created an effective recruiting system and is formed mainly from volunteers. The Third Assault is the leader in the e-point system among brigades, that is, in the number of confirmed enemy destructions by drones. A similar system exists for artillery, for example. The Third Assault is the undisputed leader among the land brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the corps commander said.

Biletsky called the discussed idea of ​​​​disengaging troops or exchanging territories "at least strange", since this will lead to the loss of even more Ukrainian territories. "I consider it absurd to attempt to disengage into 15-40-kilometer zones, because the Russians, even if they started withdrawing their troops from the line of combat contact, will withdraw them through our territory. And we will withdraw our troops 15 or 40 kilometers through our territory. And this is an absurd scenario that actually steals thousands of square kilometers from Ukraine. It steals settlements where people live. Unfortunately, a huge number of people live in occupied areas," he said.

The Third Assault Brigagde was transformed into Third Army Corps in March 2025. In six months, the corps' area of ​​responsibility reached 130 kilometers, which is more than 11% of the total length of the front line.