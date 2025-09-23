Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:38 23.09.2025

Biletsky says Ukraine can fight effectively, stalemate Russia

2 min read
Biletsky says Ukraine can fight effectively, stalemate Russia

Ukraine is capable of waging war against the Russian Federation effectively, but it needs strategic planning for this, without which the aggressor country will continue to copy Ukrainian developments, scale them up and use them against us, notes Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We can wage this war effectively and bring it to an absolute stalemate for the Russians: zero progress with even greater losses than now. To do this, we need to dramatically increase efficiency. There are ways to do this, the question is whether we follow these paths or not," Biletsky said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

According to the corps commander, the Ukrainian army has initiated four technological revolutions: the massive use of Mavics to control the line of combat contact, the use of FPV drones; the creation of heavy bombers; transition from shooting down "Orlans," "ZALs," "Superkams," "Shaheds" with expensive missiles to their destruction with cheap drones.

"The Third Assault is advanced in many ways. Not only because it has created an effective recruiting system and is formed mainly from volunteers. The Third Assault is the leader in the e-point system among brigades, that is, in the number of confirmed enemy destructions by drones. A similar system exists for artillery, for example. The Third Assault is the undisputed leader among the land brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the corps commander said.

Biletsky called the discussed idea of ​​​​disengaging troops or exchanging territories "at least strange", since this will lead to the loss of even more Ukrainian territories. "I consider it absurd to attempt to disengage into 15-40-kilometer zones, because the Russians, even if they started withdrawing their troops from the line of combat contact, will withdraw them through our territory. And we will withdraw our troops 15 or 40 kilometers through our territory. And this is an absurd scenario that actually steals thousands of square kilometers from Ukraine. It steals settlements where people live. Unfortunately, a huge number of people live in occupied areas," he said.

The Third Assault Brigagde was transformed into Third Army Corps in March 2025. In six months, the corps' area of ​​responsibility reached 130 kilometers, which is more than 11% of the total length of the front line.

Tags: #biletsky #war

MORE ABOUT

10:53 23.09.2025
Russian forces advance in eastern Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia regions, seize 8.8 sq km in day – DeepState

Russian forces advance in eastern Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia regions, seize 8.8 sq km in day – DeepState

09:19 23.09.2025
Russia loses 1,010 servicemen during day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,010 servicemen during day - General Staff

16:10 22.09.2025
General staff highlights differences between regular forces, assault troops

General staff highlights differences between regular forces, assault troops

15:31 22.09.2025
UN commission labels Russian forced displacement as crime against humanity

UN commission labels Russian forced displacement as crime against humanity

14:13 22.09.2025
Ukrainians rank war victory above family and personal health – Rating Group poll

Ukrainians rank war victory above family and personal health – Rating Group poll

11:58 19.09.2025
Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

10:49 19.09.2025
Ukraine should join the 'drone wall' project along EU's eastern border - Yermak

Ukraine should join the 'drone wall' project along EU's eastern border - Yermak

09:49 19.09.2025
Military dismiss Russian claims of Kupyansk control as 'premature'

Military dismiss Russian claims of Kupyansk control as 'premature'

17:52 17.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

16:42 16.09.2025
Three quarters of Ukrainians believe in victory with proper arms supplies and sanctions against Russia – poll

Three quarters of Ukrainians believe in victory with proper arms supplies and sanctions against Russia – poll

HOT NEWS

USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

Fakes about 'plans for the occupation of Moldova by Europe' are another information Kremlin provocation – CCD

Danish PM calls Copenhagen airport drone incident 'most serious infrastructure attack'

Ukrainian air defenses intercept 103 of 115 drones in overnight Russian attack

Russia loses 1,010 servicemen during day - General Staff

LATEST

USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

Fifth Crimean Platform Summit to be held in New York on Wed - MFA

Russian bombardment of Zaporizhia on Tuesday injures 7

Blocking Russian component supplies 'global challenge' – Kravchenko

Zelenskyy reached understanding with Trump, will push Russia response - ex-PM Yatsenyuk

Volunteers aid victims of Russian strikes in Zaporizhia – UCRS

Fakes about 'plans for the occupation of Moldova by Europe' are another information Kremlin provocation – CCD

Three-quarters of Ukrainians support EU accession - TI poll

Danish PM calls Copenhagen airport drone incident 'most serious infrastructure attack'

Turkey's Erdoğan sees rising Russian losses, expects prolonged Ukraine conflict

AD
AD