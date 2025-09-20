Air defenses neutralizes 583 of 619 aerial targets overnight, hits recorded at 10 locations

During a massive combined attack overnight, Ukrainian air-defense forces shot down or suppressed 583 of 619 air attack assets, though ballistic and cruise missiles and 23 strike UAVs registered hits at 10 locations, with debris or downed wreckage recorded at 10 sites, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

According to the Air Force, in total the enemy launched 619 air attack means in the night leading to September 20: 579 strike Shahed-type UAVs and imitation drones of various types from directions including Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; eight ballistic Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles launched from Yeysk (Russia) and Crimean territory; and 32 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace over Saratov region, Russia.

“Preliminary data as of 09:00 show that air defense shot down/suppressed 583 aerial targets: 552 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitation drones of various types; two ballistic Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles; and 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles. Ballistic and cruise missiles and 23 strike UAVs struck 10 locations; debris (wreckage) fell at 10 locations,” the report said.

Thus, overall air-defense effectiveness was 94.2%, including 95.3% effectiveness against UAVs, 25% against ballistic missiles and 71.9% against cruise missiles.

The air assault was repelled by tactical aviation, surface-to-air missile troops, electronic warfare units and drone units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. “During the strike, the enemy used the now-familiar tactic of simultaneous attacks on specific targets with a large number of rockets and UAVs of various types. Tactical aviation, in particular F-16 fighters, worked effectively against the enemy’s cruise missiles. Western weaponry once again proves its effectiveness on the battlefield. We thank our partners for the assistance already provided and expect further strengthening of Ukraine’s airspace capabilities – both by ground-based air-defense systems and by aviation,” the Air Force said.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

For context, the previous large-scale strike Russia carried out against Ukraine was on September 10, when 413 of 458 drones and missiles were neutralized, hits were recorded at 17 locations, and eight UAVs crossed into Polish airspace. The most massive strike the occupiers carried out was on September 7, employing strike UAVs and ground-launched missiles. During that attack, radar troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 818 enemy air attack means; air defenses shot down/suppressed 751 aerial targets: 747 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and imitation drones of various types, and four cruise missiles (Iskander-K). Hits were recorded – nine missiles and 56 strike UAVs – at 37 locations, and wreckage fell at eight locations.