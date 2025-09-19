Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:49 19.09.2025

Ukraine should join the 'drone wall' project along EU's eastern border - Yermak

1 min read
Ukraine should join the 'drone wall' project along EU's eastern border - Yermak
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine is the only country in Europe waging a modern war against Russia and should join the project to create a "drone wall" along the eastern border to protect against Russian attacks, Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"Next week, negotiations will be held in the EU on the creation of a 'drone wall' along the eastern border to protect against Russian attacks. Ukraine should also join this project," he said Telegram on Friday.

Yermak noted that Ukraine is the only country in Europe waging a modern war against Russia.

"Since the Second World War and the Cold War, the principles of warfare have changed, and in recent years drones have played a key role. That is why it is necessary to change the armies and rely on AI, which will be in UAVs, both in strike and anti-aircraft," he wrote.

Tags: #drone_wall #yermak #war

