Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:08 17.09.2025

Forestry sector abuses exposed, causing over UAH 700 mln in losses – SBI

2 min read
Forestry sector abuses exposed, causing over UAH 700 mln in losses – SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has uncovered large-scale abuses in the forestry sector, which caused losses of more than UAH 700 million, and the Bureau's investigators have filed motions with the court to impose preventive measures on the suspects.

As reported on the agency's website on Wednesday, the number of violations identified indicates a deep systemic nature of the problems that begin at the management level and trickle down. "Local officials abuse their official positions and cause millions in losses to the state due to the absence or even connivance "from above," including from the State Enterprise Forests of Ukraine, the SBI said.

The SBI said it uncovered large-scale logging in the Kut and Delyatyn forest farms of the Carpathian region.

All those involved have been notified of suspicion. They face 5 to 10 years in prison, depending on the severity of the crimes. SBI investigators have filed motions with the court to impose preventive measures.

In addition, it is reported that in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the SBI has notified the former head of one of the branches of the State Enterprise Forests of Ukraine of suspicion, who allowed illegal felling of trees in the landscape reserve of local significance "Mosty" in the Kamiansk district.

"The "Mosty" reserve with an area of ​​over 2,300 hectares was created to preserve a unique forest ecosystem. Any logging there is possible only with special permits, but the official did not control this and allowed the illegal issuance of logging tickets. As a result, plantations worth more than UAH 6.9 million were destroyed," the report says.

The former head of the forestry is charged with official negligence, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment. Currently, the issue of a preventive measure and compensation for damages is being resolved.

The Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office are conducting the procedural management

Tags: #losses #sbi #exposed

MORE ABOUT

14:47 17.09.2025
SBU, police expose fraudsters operating under guise of charitable foundation

SBU, police expose fraudsters operating under guise of charitable foundation

16:35 12.09.2025
SBI exposes law enforcement officer smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova border

SBI exposes law enforcement officer smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova border

16:53 10.09.2025
SBI reports suspicions to heads of Russia’s FSB and Interior Ministry of crimes against participants in Revolution of Dignity

SBI reports suspicions to heads of Russia’s FSB and Interior Ministry of crimes against participants in Revolution of Dignity

10:18 03.09.2025
We are investigating 2,758 cases against traitors and collaborators, more than half involve law enforcement officers – Sukhachev

We are investigating 2,758 cases against traitors and collaborators, more than half involve law enforcement officers – Sukhachev

09:09 03.09.2025
Russia loses 780 servicemen during day - General Staff

Russia loses 780 servicemen during day - General Staff

11:11 29.08.2025
SBI Director: This year, materials on 75 law enforcement officers transferred to court due to torture charges

SBI Director: This year, materials on 75 law enforcement officers transferred to court due to torture charges

09:23 27.08.2025
Russian invaders lose 920 servicemen during day

Russian invaders lose 920 servicemen during day

11:28 26.08.2025
Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

14:28 25.08.2025
Director busted for supplying substandard butter to National Guard – SBI

Director busted for supplying substandard butter to National Guard – SBI

17:12 22.08.2025
Poroshenko's lawyers point out similarities between plot of SBI's expert examination of their client and Russian propaganda

Poroshenko's lawyers point out similarities between plot of SBI's expert examination of their client and Russian propaganda

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

DFC and Ukraine announce $150 mln initial capital for US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

All civilian services from Borova planned to be transferred to safer areas – Synehubov

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

MFA: We’re preparing for Zelenskyy-led delegation's trip to UNGA high-level week in New York

Father of murdered Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska already arrives in USA to say goodbye to his daughter – Ukrainian MFA

DFC and Ukraine announce $150 mln initial capital for US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukrainian MFA would be happy to hold meeting between Sybiha and his Chinese counterpart on UNGA high-level sidelines week

Ukraine expects high-level visit from Polish delegation this week – MFA

AD
AD