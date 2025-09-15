Ukrainian forces intercept 59 of 84 attack drones, strikes hit 13 sites

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine on the night of Monday with 84 strike drones and three anti-aircraft guided missiles. Hits of missiles and 25 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 59 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of UAVs in the north, south and east of the country. Hits of missiles and 25 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations," the message says.

In total, on the night of September 15 (from 19:00 on September 14), the enemy attacked with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk and Belgorod regions. - Russia, and 84 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, about 50 of them - strike UAVs of the Shahed-136 type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The effectiveness of the air defense in shooting down UAVs was 70.24%.

As reported, on the night of September 14, the Defense Forces destroyed 52 out of 58 Russian UAVs. On September 13, the air defense shot down/suppressed 137 out of 164 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type, the enemy also attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

The enemy carried out the last massive air attack on the night of September 10, when the Russian army launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine on the night of Wednesday using strike UAVs and ground-based, air-based, and sea-based missiles. The defense forces neutralized 413 air targets, including 386 enemy drones and 27 missiles of various types, 16 missiles and 21 strike UAVs were previously recorded hitting 17 locations, and several UAVs entered Polish airspace.