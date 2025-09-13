Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:28 13.09.2025

Trump says he is ready to impose ‘major sanctions’ against Russia, if NATO countries do same

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to impose "major sanctions" against Russia, provided that all NATO countries agree and start doing the same.

"I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA," he wrote on the social network Truth Social.

"I believe that this, as well as NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly but RIDICULOUS, WAR. China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip," he added.

