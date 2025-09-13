USA to impose sanctions against companies from several countries that supply goods to Russia

Photo: Unsplash

The US Department of Commerce has published a list of companies that help the Russian Federation circumvent sanctions and for which they will introduce next week a practically complete ban on the export of goods to the United States, the department’s website reported.

The new export restrictions, which will come into force on September 16, are being introduced against 23 companies from China, three firms from Turkey, two from the UAE, one company each from India, Singapore and Taiwan.

The US Department of Commerce stressed that these companies supplied goods for the Russian military-industrial sector, and also made deliveries to the United States without the appropriate permit.

The activities of these companies contradict the interests of national security, the American department said.

The head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, thanked the United States in a telegram channel on Saturday for adopting new export restrictions against companies that helped Russia circumvent sanctions. "This is another important step in destroying the Kremlin's ability to maintain its war machine," he said.

Yermak stressed that the sanctions should only be strengthened.