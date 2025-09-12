Interfax-Ukraine
19:30 12.09.2025

Sybiha: We expect arrival of military delegation from Poland on Thursday after incident with Russian drones

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

A military delegation from Poland will arrive in Ukraine on Thursday after the incident with the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"The Ukrainian side informed the Polish side in advance about the direction of these drones to Polish airspace. We expect the arrival of a military delegation from Poland on Thursday so that they can work with our military. Today, only Ukraine has the necessary experience in how to confront such challenges," he said at a press conference with his Danish counterpart Lars Löcke Rasmussen in Kyiv.

Sybiha recalled that during the last massive attack against Ukraine, about 800 drones were used.

"And look at the percentage of our effectiveness," the minister said.

He noted that Ukraine is ready to share its experience and work on "minimizing, neutralizing" these challenges that pose a threat to the common security space.

Sybiha called for "showing maximum firmness", which means strengthening Ukrainian capabilities, strengthening the air shield over Ukraine.

"There is no longer any doubt that the air shield over Ukraine is also a shield that protects our common European space, the common transatlantic space. And this is the deployment of additional air defense systems in western Ukraine, which will be able to shoot down air objects. Then there is the additional supply of other components that are part of the air defense system," Sybiha said.

