Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:12 12.09.2025

Drones attack Russian oil export hub in Primorsk on Baltic Sea - SBU

Drones attack Russian oil export hub in Primorsk on Baltic Sea - SBU

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck last night the largest Russian oil loading port on the Baltic Sea, which is the final point of the Baltic pipeline system, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the agency.

As a result of the successful attack by the SBU drones, fires broke out on one of the vessels in the port and at the pumping station, and the shipment of oil was suspended. Estimated daily losses to the Russian budget from the suspension of exports could amount to up to $41 million.

The SBU forces also hit a number of Russian oil pumping stations - NPS-3, NPS Andreapol and NPS-7. They are key elements of the main pipeline system that ensures the supply of crude oil to the Ust-Luga port terminal.

Primorsk is a key hub for loading the shadow fleet, with the help of which the Russian Federation circumvents international sanctions and sells oil on foreign markets. About 60 million tonnes of oil pass through the port every year, bringing Russia approximately $15 billion.

