Advance of occupiers almost stopped at beginning of week

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The pace of the advance of the Russian occupiers at the beginning of the current week is almost an order of magnitude lower than in previous weeks, according to an analysis of maps by the OSINT project DeepState.

The area of ​​enemy control from the evening of Sunday, September 7, as of September 11 increased by 6.14 square kilometers in Luhansk and northern Donetsk regions, and at the same time decreased by 0.41 square kilometers between the cities of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk regions. In total, the increase in four days is only 5.73 square kilometers or 1.43 square kilometers on average per day.

The "gray zone" of undetermined counter-offensive decreased by 1.17 square kilometers between Pokrovske and Kostiantynivka and by 4.6 square kilometers in Luhansk and northern Donetsk regions. The total decrease in four days is 5.77 square kilometers or 1.44 square kilometers on average per day.

At the same time, during this period, the area of ​​liberated territory near the village of Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region increased by 6.06 square kilometers.

No changes are noted in other sections of the front during these four days.

As reported, last week and the week before last, the area of ​​Russian occupation increased by an average of 10.7 square kilometers per day, which was 33.4% less than in the middle of August. Thus, it was possible to note a stabilization of the pace of advance of the Russian occupiers, but now, compared to the pace of advance of the enemy in previous periods, it has almost stopped.