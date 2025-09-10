We are working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia – EC President

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that she is working on the next sanctions package against Russia in close coordination with partners.

"We are currently working on the 19th package in coordination with partners. We are particularly focused on accelerating the transition away from Russian fossil fuels. We are paying attention to the shadow fleet and third countries," she said during her annual address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.