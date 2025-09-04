Interfax-Ukraine
14:19 04.09.2025

Military personnel may receive EW equipment through Drone Army Bonus program

Ukrainian servicemen will be able to receive electronic warfare (EW) equipment through the Defense Ministry's digital system DOT-Chain Defence directly from the manufacturer, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"Previously, under this program, it was also possible to receive FPV drones and bombers. Now, equipment has been added that helps protect our soldiers on the front line. The Defense Procurement Agency of the Defense Ministry already has the first contracts with domestic manufacturers for the supply of EW equipment. Part of the equipment has already been transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Thursday.

From now on, according to him, the military will be able to independently determine the needs of the unit, order the necessary equipment in Brave1 Market through authorization in DELTA and receive it directly to their units through the DOT-Chain Defence digital system.

"This reduces the time from the application to the actual delivery to the front and increases the efficiency of the use of public funds," the minister said.

Shmyhal reported that equipment worth UAH 500 million has already been delivered within the framework of the program, and the total amount of orders is UAH 2 billion.

