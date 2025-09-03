Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:42 03.09.2025

Nine people killed, seven injured in Kostiantynivka due to enemy shelling on Sept 3 – authorities

1 min read
Nine people killed, seven injured in Kostiantynivka due to enemy shelling on Sept 3 – authorities
Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin

Nine civilians were killed and seven were wounded in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region on Wednesday, September 3, head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported.

"In the morning, Russians shelled the city with cannon artillery: eight people aged 44 to 74 were killed, six were injured. Two multi-story buildings, a private house, a store, a shopping center and five retail pavilions were damaged," Filashkin wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

In addition, according to his data, the enemy twice hit civilian cars with FPV drones - as a result of these attacks, a 36-year-old woman was killed and another person was injured.

Tags: #donetsk_region #filashkin #injured

