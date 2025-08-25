Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to support European countries in providing security guarantees to Ukraine and expressed his belief that the United States would not have any major problems from this.

"Number one, Europe is going to give them [Ukraine] significant security guarantees, and they should because they're right there. But we'll be involved from the standpoint of backup. We're going to help them. And I think if we get a deal, and I think we will, but if we get a deal, I don't believe you're going to have much of a problem. But we'll back it up because I want to stop seeing people being killed," Trump said at a press conference on Monday.