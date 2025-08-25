Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:48 25.08.2025

Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

1 min read
Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to support European countries in providing security guarantees to Ukraine and expressed his belief that the United States would not have any major problems from this.

"Number one, Europe is going to give them [Ukraine] significant security guarantees, and they should because they're right there. But we'll be involved from the standpoint of backup. We're going to help them. And I think if we get a deal, and I think we will, but if we get a deal, I don't believe you're going to have much of a problem. But we'll back it up because I want to stop seeing people being killed," Trump said at a press conference on Monday.

Tags: #guarantees_security #europe #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:40 25.08.2025
Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

20:14 25.08.2025
Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

19:31 22.08.2025
US may provide Ukraine with air intelligence support as part of security guarantees – media

US may provide Ukraine with air intelligence support as part of security guarantees – media

09:59 22.08.2025
USA stops sharing intelligence data on Ukraine-Russia talks – media

USA stops sharing intelligence data on Ukraine-Russia talks – media

21:17 21.08.2025
Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

20:25 21.08.2025
Graham to push for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism over kidnapped children in Ukraine

Graham to push for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism over kidnapped children in Ukraine

10:31 21.08.2025
Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

20:50 19.08.2025
MPs, experts disagree on prospects for Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin

MPs, experts disagree on prospects for Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin

16:57 19.08.2025
Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

11:58 19.08.2025
US security guarantees for Ukraine shift war rhetoric from 'stop at any cost' to 'Russia must be restrained by force' - Kondratiuk

US security guarantees for Ukraine shift war rhetoric from 'stop at any cost' to 'Russia must be restrained by force' - Kondratiuk

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

LATEST

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Svyrydenko, Romanian dpty PM discuss security issues, European integration of Ukraine and Moldova

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

Eight civilians returned from captivity to Ukraine – Coordinating HQ

Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

Shmyhal hands Kellogg documents for signing agreement on production and sale of drones

AD
AD