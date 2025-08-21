Interior Minister: We plan to increase team of universal rescuers

The team of universal rescuers – a special mobile unit "Delta" of the State Emergency Service, which works in the air, on water and underground – will be expanded to 55 specialists, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

In the Telegram channel on Thursday, the minister said large-scale training of the Emergency Service rescuers is being held in Cherkasy region.

He said that together with Head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danyk, he coordinated the drills aimed at improving coordination among specialists from several regions of Ukraine, who practiced landing from helicopters, evacuating victims from water, extinguishing fires from the air, the work of doctors, dog handlers and drones.

The Minister of Internal Affairs said: "A special pride is the newly created special mobile detachment 'Delta.' 18 universal rescuers who can operate anywhere: in the air, on the water or underground. Parachute, boat, helicopter or car – they use all means to quickly arrive where it is necessary to save lives." In this context, the minister said: "We plan to scale this project and increase the team to 55 specialists. The selection and training process is ongoing."

Klymenko said he also visited the leading underwater mine clearance training center, where divers train, underwater drones operate, and there are special pressure chambers for training. "Today's training is not about theory. Our rescuers work every day in real combat conditions, have unique experience. Training is about coordination, about acting quickly, coherently and saving as many lives as possible at a critical moment," the minister said.