Engineering boom will show in 3-4 years

Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytsky has said the growth in popularity of engineering and natural sciences will be visible in three to four years.

"Obviously, the problem is not at the stage of entering higher education institutions, but earlier! That is why this year we have a UAH 500 million subvention for STEM laboratories in schools and are also introducing a senior profile within the framework of the National University of Science and Technology... But this will give an effect in 3-4 years. And now we are "harvesting the fruits" of the past. That's how we would like to have at least a little sober view of the problems of education!", - Vynnytsky wrote on Facebook, commenting on the list of specialties that collected the most applications in 2025.

In addition, he told what else the Ministry of Education has done to popularize natural sciences and engineering specialties.

In particular, the state order was increased: electrical engineering - 2,500 places for full-time education; construction and civil engineering - 2,800 places; mechanical engineering – 2,200 places; computer science – 3,400 places; agronomy – 1,900 places.

The scholarship for applicants studying in natural sciences and engineering specialties has also been increased.

"The coefficient for grants for contract workers who do not enter the budget for programs in natural sciences and engineering specialties is there. If an applicant enters such programs under a contract, the cost of the grant (if it is available to the applicant based on the National Multi-subject Test (NMT) scores) is multiplied by a coefficient of 1.5," he added.

In addition, the possibility of receiving a grant with lower scores is provided if you enter a program in natural sciences or engineering specialties.

Among other things, nine Ukrainian universities are currently receiving new laboratory equipment specifically for research in natural sciences and engineering specialties.

"For particularly 'bilious' critics, I inform you: the son of the minister and the son of the relevant deputy minister are both students of bachelor's programs in physics. They both study in Ukraine. Please keep comments like "Where is your own example?" to yourself," he wrote.