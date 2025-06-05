Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, Estonia and Netherlands plan to jointly purchase infantry fighting vehicles

Finland, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, Estonia and the Netherlands signed a Declaration of Intent on 5 June 2025, on the basis of which the countries will conduct research and prepare for a possible joint procurement of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.

The Declaration of Intent was signed in connection with a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, the Finnish Ministry of Defense has reported.

The potential acquisition is in line with the Declaration of Defense and is related to the development of the firepower and mobility of the infantry in Finland, the replacement of outdated equipment and a significant increase in the number of combat vehicles in the current threat environment. In addition to combat vehicles, the potential acquisition will include training equipment, spare parts and ammunition. The joint procurement is aimed at achieving advantages in volume, compatibility, interoperability and security of supply, as well as advantages in maintenance.

"For the future capabilities of the army, it is important that in such significant equipment purchases, cost-effectiveness is achieved through cooperation, without compromising quality and productivity. Once implemented, the upgrade of infantry fighting vehicles will be one of the largest and most important projects in national defense, both in terms of productivity and money; we are talking about billions of euros. I emphasize the importance of such international cooperation also from the point of view of the specific arrangements of the Finnish defense. The study of a possible joint procurement begins just in time," Minister of Defense Antti Hakkänen said.

The letter of intent will allow for further cooperation also on other CV90 products, possible support for Ukraine with CV90 combat vehicles and the inclusion of other countries in joint procurement agreements. At the same time, the participation of the Finnish defense industry in the implementation of joint procurement will be studied.

The CV90 combat vehicle will be operated in eleven European countries in the coming years. With the possible acquisition, the version used in Finland will be the same as in the five countries, and will be similar in basic characteristics to the version in the three other European countries.