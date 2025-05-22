Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:28 22.05.2025

Some 330 enemy attacks, almost 700 kamikaze drone strikes, 380 UAV drops recorded in southern Ukraine over past day

Some 330 enemy attacks were recorded in southern Ukraine over the past day, the occupiers launched almost 700 kamikaze drone strikes and carried out 380 UAV drops, the press service of the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine reported.

"In southern Ukraine, the enemy does not reduce the number of assault operations, and also continues to actively use artillery and aviation, striking at positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and settlements adjacent to the line of combat contact," the press service said in a telegram message on Thursday.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, over the past day, "330 enemy attacks were recorded using almost 1,350 munitions... the occupiers carried out almost seven hundred strikes with kamikaze drones of various modifications and carried out 380 drops from UAVs, using 465 munitions. Two strikes with Molniya type loitering munitions were also recorded. Three Shahed type UAVs were destroyed by means of the Tavria Task Force.

It is reported that front-line settlements in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered from artillery shelling and FPV strikes. Some 45 strikes were recorded on 18 settlements, in particular Kherson, Nikopol, Marhanets, Antonivka, Kamianske and others.

In total, during the day, the Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks on the positions of our troops near Novopillia, Bohatyr, Novosilka and Zelene Pole. In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy is carrying out massive air strikes on several settlements, and also made three unsuccessful assault attempts in the Chervone area. In the Orikhiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the Scherbaky and Stepove areas.

"In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy is conducting regrouping, logistical, evacuation and reconnaissance activities to continue attempts to capture the island zone of the Dnipro River. In the Antonivsky Bridges area, it made one unsuccessful assault attempt," the press service of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine added.

