Zelenskyy believes there should be European special rep for Ukraine

There should be a European Special Representative for Ukraine, and it is necessary to determine who it can be, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There should be a representative of Europe. And I think it's the right thing to do. I don't know what will happen in the end, but Europe will definitely be heard. The format of what Europe offers, or how it supports Ukraine, in what format, and what security guarantees Europe is ready to give, all of this will definitely be on the table. I don't know who it will be yet," Zelenskyy said during a video message with reporters, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

The President reminded that Europe should definitely be at the table of potential negotiations, and it should be represented by a person who is respected by Europe.

According to Zelenskyy, he does not think that "it will take a long time" to elect a special representative for Europe.

"But we can't do this without the United States. And that's why I must first understand with the United States what format we will come to during diplomacy with the ‘russians.’ And then we will choose a representative of Europe," he explained.