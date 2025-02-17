Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:42 17.02.2025

Zelenskyy believes there should be European special rep for Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy believes there should be European special rep for Ukraine

There should be a European Special Representative for Ukraine, and it is necessary to determine who it can be, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There should be a representative of Europe. And I think it's the right thing to do. I don't know what will happen in the end, but Europe will definitely be heard. The format of what Europe offers, or how it supports Ukraine, in what format, and what security guarantees Europe is ready to give, all of this will definitely be on the table. I don't know who it will be yet," Zelenskyy said during a video message with reporters, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

The President reminded that Europe should definitely be at the table of potential negotiations, and it should be represented by a person who is respected by Europe.

According to Zelenskyy, he does not think that "it will take a long time" to elect a special representative for Europe.

"But we can't do this without the United States. And that's why I must first understand with the United States what format we will come to during diplomacy with the ‘russians.’ And then we will choose a representative of Europe," he explained.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

14:42 24.05.2025
Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

11:13 24.05.2025
Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy reports casualties in night attack in Ukraine, calls for increased sanctions against Russia

17:44 23.05.2025
Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

20:38 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

11:20 22.05.2025
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

18:28 21.05.2025
Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

13:45 21.05.2025
Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

19:40 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

17:49 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

Zelenskyy after conversation with Mertz: We coordinate contacts, steps as much as possible, it is important to maintain unity

16:46 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

HOT NEWS

Some 307 servicemen returned from captivity to Ukraine – President

Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

LATEST

AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

Khortytsia groop of troops: enemy Buk-M3 missile system destroyed in one of key axes

Russia modernizes Iskander-M missiles making them harder to shoot down - AFU spokesman

Sybiha after enemy attack on Kyiv: This is clear evidence that increased sanction pressure on Moscow necessary

Poroshenko sues NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko for amending sanction decree against him – lawyer

Four civilians killed, eight injured in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – regional administration

UK Foreign Secretary on Kyiv attack: These are not the actions of a country seeking peace

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

Two civilians killed, 11 wounded as result of Russia’s shelling in Kherson region

Dpty PM Kuleba, IMF mission discuss restoration of infrastructure, housing for IDPs, preparations for URC-2025

AD
AD