Ukrainian natural resources must be protected so that they do not fall into hands of occupiers, their allies – Zelenskyy

It is necessary to protect Ukraine's natural resources so that they do not fall into the hands of Russia and its allies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We received an offer to invest in Ukraine's critical minerals, and we talked about this a lot: I said that we need to protect Ukraine, our resources... When we talk about protecting our resources so that they do not fall into the hands of occupation Russia and their allies, we need to protect all of this. And if countries protect them, this is very important," Zelenskyy said during his participation in the panel "Strategic Investments: The Future of U.S.-Ukrainian Security Cooperation" at the Munich Security Conference.