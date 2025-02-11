Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:43 11.02.2025

Kos: On eve of potential peace talks, EU should help Ukraine gain position of strength

3 min read
Kos: On eve of potential peace talks, EU should help Ukraine gain position of strength
Photo: https://www.delo.si/

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos is convinced that the European Union should ensure that Ukraine is in a position of strength on the eve of potential peace talks.

"The EU has taken resolute steps to support Ukraine and our commitment must not waver. Ukraine deserves just peace. We must put Ukraine in a position of strength, especially ahead of potential discussions to end this war of aggression. Ukraine will need strong, credible, long-term security guarantees to deter future attacks," she said on Tuesday in Strasbourg, speaking at a plenary session of the European Parliament dedicated to the third anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

"The EU will continue using revenues from immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine's defense industry, provide ammunition and air defense, and finance urgent reparations of energy infrastructure... And the EU is preparing further sanctions packages to further hamper Russia's ability to wage this war," she said.

"At the same time, we will continue supporting Ukraine implement the necessary reforms in their path towards the EU. This is where they belong. The Ukrainian people are undertaking tremendous efforts under very difficult circumstances and the EU should recognize this... We should match their efforts and open the first negotiation cluster, the cluster on fundamentals, as soon as possible this year. Our European message to Ukraine is clear. Ukraine is part of our European family. We will stand with you and we will bring you in the European Union where you belong," the European Commissioner said.

"The European Commission, together with all institutions and member states, has mobilized unprecedented support for Ukraine on many fronts... We are also setting the foundations of Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction after the devastation of the war. And we are also supporting Ukraine to implement ambitious reforms that will bring it closer to EU membership. On all these fronts, the European Commission is responding decisively in coordination with the member states. By now, combined support from the EU and member states exceeds EUR 134 billion," she said.

"This is not just Ukraine's fight. It is a fight for the values that define all of us. And for Europe's very own security. Ukraine needs our continued political, economic and military support. Ukraine's fight is also our fight for a Europe that values justice over aggression and unity over division. By supporting Ukraine, we are also safeguarding the very foundations of European peace and security. Together, we must remain resolute," Kos said.

