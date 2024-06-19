Epicenter plans to complete construction of five shopping centers, logistics complex by year end

The Epicenter group of companies continues to invest in the development of all areas of business and plans to complete the construction of five shopping and entertainment centers in different regions of Ukraine and a logistics complex in Khmelnytsky by the end of 2024.

"This year, work is planned on the construction of five shopping and entertainment centers, as well as a large logistics complex in Khmelnytsky. The timing of the commissioning of these facilities will depend on a number of factors, but the company plans to complete their implementation by the end of 2024," Petro Mykhailyshyn, General Director of Epicenter K LLC, announced the company's plans in an interview with Property Times.

According to him, the first stage of the complex in Khmelnytsky will be 57,000 square meters, and further expansion to 80,000 square meters is planned.

As Mykhailyshyn pointed out, Epicenter's current retail projects include more than 1.5 million square meters of new retail space and the creation of more than 16,000 jobs. The company's long-term plans include the construction of new shopping centers in Lviv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhia and other cities, as well as the reformatting of outdated network facilities.

In addition, the company intends to invest in other areas of business, in particular, in energy.