Situation with electricity supply to improve in Aug – head of State Energy Inspectorate

The situation with power supply to consumers will improve in August 2024, which is primarily due to the completion of scheduled maintenance at a number of nuclear power units, the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine reported, citing its head Ruslan Slobodian on Wednesday.

"We expect relief in August, given the completion of repair work at some nuclear power units and the reduction in the number of facilities with guaranteed power supply," he said on the air of Suspilne.

According to Slobodian, nuclear generation is the basis, providing more than 50% of consumer needs even after the occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP. Currently, repair work and the development of decentralized generation are ongoing to add capacity to the energy system and cover the deficit.

"The energy workers are doing everything possible to complete the work as quickly as possible. At the same time, a somewhat difficult situation with the supply of electricity is expected in the next month and a half," noted the head of the inspection.

In turn, the head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said in an interview with the company's press service that at present nuclear workers are setting themselves the goal of minimizing the time required for repairs at nuclear power units of nuclear power plants.