Economy

14:11 19.06.2024

Situation with electricity supply to improve in Aug – head of State Energy Inspectorate

2 min read
Situation with electricity supply to improve in Aug – head of State Energy Inspectorate

The situation with power supply to consumers will improve in August 2024, which is primarily due to the completion of scheduled maintenance at a number of nuclear power units, the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine reported, citing its head Ruslan Slobodian on Wednesday.

"We expect relief in August, given the completion of repair work at some nuclear power units and the reduction in the number of facilities with guaranteed power supply," he said on the air of Suspilne.

According to Slobodian, nuclear generation is the basis, providing more than 50% of consumer needs even after the occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP. Currently, repair work and the development of decentralized generation are ongoing to add capacity to the energy system and cover the deficit.

"The energy workers are doing everything possible to complete the work as quickly as possible. At the same time, a somewhat difficult situation with the supply of electricity is expected in the next month and a half," noted the head of the inspection.

In turn, the head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said in an interview with the company's press service that at present nuclear workers are setting themselves the goal of minimizing the time required for repairs at nuclear power units of nuclear power plants.

Tags: #electricity

MORE ABOUT

20:39 13.06.2024
DTEK, Honeywell sign strategic partnership agreement at URC24

DTEK, Honeywell sign strategic partnership agreement at URC24

20:37 12.06.2024
Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

20:11 11.06.2024
Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

19:21 07.06.2024
Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

09:22 07.06.2024
Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

15:14 04.06.2024
Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

13:57 03.06.2024
No relation between electricity export and power outages – EIR Center

No relation between electricity export and power outages – EIR Center

17:51 31.05.2024
Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

13:58 30.05.2024
Thanks to solar generation, return of two NPP units from maintenance, planned power outages not applied for several days, but saving necessary – PM

Thanks to solar generation, return of two NPP units from maintenance, planned power outages not applied for several days, but saving necessary – PM

20:43 28.05.2024
Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU NOTES GROWTH OF MACROECONOMIC RISK, CAPITAL RISK IN FINANCIAL STABILITY REPORT

Ukraine to hold consultations on eurobonds restructuring with bondholders outside steering committee – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine, ad hoc creditors committee reach no agreement on eurobond restructuring terms, discussions to continue – Ministry of Finance

NBU lowers key policy rate to 13% as expected

Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

LATEST

Demand for housing growing mainly due to secondary market - NBU

Epicenter plans to complete construction of five shopping centers, logistics complex by year end

NBU NOTES GROWTH OF MACROECONOMIC RISK, CAPITAL RISK IN FINANCIAL STABILITY REPORT

Damage to Ukrainian agricultural sector during two years of war exceeds $10 bln – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Some 473 settlements remain without electricity in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Ukraine to hold consultations on eurobonds restructuring with bondholders outside steering committee – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine, ad hoc creditors committee reach no agreement on eurobond restructuring terms, discussions to continue – Ministry of Finance

Interpipe Steel concerned about consequences of increasing share of imported electricity to 80% as guarantee of its stable supply

Naftogaz implements internal REMIT regulations

Mine clearance specialists return about 30,000 ha of demined agricultural land to farmers in May – Ministry of Economy

AD
AD
AD
AD