14:02 13.06.2024

Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has provided an additional UAH 2.5 billion for the restoration of the energy grids of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said.

"For the government, the key priority remains the restoration of the energy system, its resilience and preparation for winter. We pay special attention to Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv. The city budget provides UAH 2 billion for preparation for the heating season. The government today allocates an additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, the funds will be used to restore the energy grids of the region and the city, install cogeneration units, block-modular boiler houses and gas generators.

