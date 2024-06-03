Economy

13:57 03.06.2024

No relation between electricity export and power outages – EIR Center

Electricity exports have nothing to do with hourly power outages, Director of the Energy Industry Research Center (EIR Center) Oleksandr Kharchenko has said.

"The export of electricity has nothing to do with the power outages. This is either Russian bogus stories or consumers' lack of knowledge. Recently, there has been no export and it is not expected. Physical flows from one region to another through Europe may occur, and damage to the energy system leads to this. That's why sometimes it's easier to feed the regions," he said at a press briefing hosted by Kyiv Media Center on Monday.

Kharchenko also noted that the small volumes of exports, which were still in early May, were based on surplus solar generation.

