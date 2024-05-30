Economy

13:58 30.05.2024

Thanks to solar generation, return of two NPP units from maintenance, planned power outages not applied for several days, but saving necessary – PM

1 min read
Thanks to solar generation, return of two NPP units from maintenance, planned power outages not applied for several days, but saving necessary – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that planned power outages have not been applied in Ukraine for several days due to solar generation and the return of two energy units at nuclear power plants from maintenance, but this does not negate the need to systematically save electricity.

"The state of Ukrainian energy remains at the center of our attention. Thanks to solar generation, as well as the return of two energy units at nuclear power plants from maintenance, planned power outages for consumers have not been applied for several days. But this does not negate the need to systematically save electricity," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Thursday.

He emphasized that if a significant deficit is again recorded in the system, Ukrenergo will be forced to return to the shutdown schedules.

"Every day we work intensively on the restoration of objects where possible. As well as on restructuring the power system to make it decentralized and more resistant to enemy attacks. Special attention is paid to regions where there are the greatest threats," the prime minister said.

Tags: #electricity #generation

MORE ABOUT

20:43 28.05.2024
Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

19:11 24.05.2024
Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

13:31 24.05.2024
Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

20:45 22.05.2024
Verkhovna Rada adopts law on moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities

Verkhovna Rada adopts law on moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities

15:24 22.05.2024
Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

09:26 22.05.2024
Sumy left without electricity supply

Sumy left without electricity supply

20:27 21.05.2024
Ukrenergo predicts no restrictions on energy supply for Wednesday from 07:00 to 18:00

Ukrenergo predicts no restrictions on energy supply for Wednesday from 07:00 to 18:00

19:32 20.05.2024
Hourly outage schedules may be applied throughout day on Tues – Ukrenergo

Hourly outage schedules may be applied throughout day on Tues – Ukrenergo

20:33 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

13:20 17.05.2024
Shmyhal: Energy system is integrated, works stably, but electricity generation not enough

Shmyhal: Energy system is integrated, works stably, but electricity generation not enough

AD

HOT NEWS

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

Ukraine meets all structural benchmarks before IMF mission expected late May for fourth EFF Arrangement review – Deputy Minister of Finance

LATEST

Chernivtsi administration to compensate entrepreneurs for part of ECA payment, part of bank commission when receiving investment loan

Ukrnafta increases daily flow rate of one of its wells by 25 times thanks to hydraulic fracturing

Bill on establishing rent for land taking into account standard monetary value registered in Rada

Share of business sales in JYSK network in Ukraine exceeds 6% in May 2024

Ports of Big Odesa send 10 container ships for export – USPA

NBU takes enforcement action against 11 financial institutions

Ukrnafta launches high-yield well in Western Ukraine

Pokrovsky Mining to continue to be idle due to shortage of electricity, intends to build 1 MW solar power plant by Sept

In Allo network, purchases on credit exceed pre-war 2021 figures

Ukrzaliznytsia to buy up to 80 electric locomotives with EBRD funds under RELINC project

AD
AD
AD
AD