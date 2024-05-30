Thanks to solar generation, return of two NPP units from maintenance, planned power outages not applied for several days, but saving necessary – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that planned power outages have not been applied in Ukraine for several days due to solar generation and the return of two energy units at nuclear power plants from maintenance, but this does not negate the need to systematically save electricity.

"The state of Ukrainian energy remains at the center of our attention. Thanks to solar generation, as well as the return of two energy units at nuclear power plants from maintenance, planned power outages for consumers have not been applied for several days. But this does not negate the need to systematically save electricity," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Thursday.

He emphasized that if a significant deficit is again recorded in the system, Ukrenergo will be forced to return to the shutdown schedules.

"Every day we work intensively on the restoration of objects where possible. As well as on restructuring the power system to make it decentralized and more resistant to enemy attacks. Special attention is paid to regions where there are the greatest threats," the prime minister said.