Ukrnafta increases daily flow rate of one of its wells by 25 times thanks to hydraulic fracturing

PJSC Ukrnafta, after hydraulic fracturing, increased the daily flow rate of a well in the northeast of the country by 25 times, company director Serhiy Koretsky said on Facebook.

According to him, this is now the company’s most productive well – 103 tonnes per day in oil equivalent.

As a result of the work performed by the contractor Tacrom Ukraine LLC, the well, which previously produced 4.1 tonnes per day, now has a flow rate of 73 tonnes of oil and 35,000 cubic meters of gas.

Koretsky also reported that as of the end of May, 12 acid hydraulic fracturing had been carried out at 10 wells of the Ukrnafta field in western Ukraine. Specialists from the field development department used an improved solution formulation and combined their own fleet and removable special equipment.

“The result is that the additional accumulated production from hydraulic fracturing over five months amounted to 8,941 tonnes of oil, the success rate was 93%, the average rate of increase in flow rate was 4,” he specified.

As reported, Ukrnafta in 2023 increased oil and condensate production by 3% (by 39,900 tonnes) compared to 2022 - to 1.410 million tonnes, gas - by 5.8% ( by 60.4 million cubic meters), to 1.097 billion cubic meters.

The company sets a strategic goal of doubling oil and natural gas production to 3 million tonnes and 2 billion cubic meters by 2027 respectively.