Economy

09:06 30.05.2024

Ukrnafta increases daily flow rate of one of its wells by 25 times thanks to hydraulic fracturing

2 min read
Ukrnafta increases daily flow rate of one of its wells by 25 times thanks to hydraulic fracturing

PJSC Ukrnafta, after hydraulic fracturing, increased the daily flow rate of a well in the northeast of the country by 25 times, company director Serhiy Koretsky said on Facebook.

According to him, this is now the company’s most productive well – 103 tonnes per day in oil equivalent.

As a result of the work performed by the contractor Tacrom Ukraine LLC, the well, which previously produced 4.1 tonnes per day, now has a flow rate of 73 tonnes of oil and 35,000 cubic meters of gas.

Koretsky also reported that as of the end of May, 12 acid hydraulic fracturing had been carried out at 10 wells of the Ukrnafta field in western Ukraine. Specialists from the field development department used an improved solution formulation and combined their own fleet and removable special equipment.

“The result is that the additional accumulated production from hydraulic fracturing over five months amounted to 8,941 tonnes of oil, the success rate was 93%, the average rate of increase in flow rate was 4,” he specified.

As reported, Ukrnafta in 2023 increased oil and condensate production by 3% (by 39,900 tonnes) compared to 2022 - to 1.410 million tonnes, gas - by 5.8% ( by 60.4 million cubic meters), to 1.097 billion cubic meters.

The company sets a strategic goal of doubling oil and natural gas production to 3 million tonnes and 2 billion cubic meters by 2027 respectively.

Tags: #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

19:00 28.05.2024
Ukrnafta launches high-yield well in Western Ukraine

Ukrnafta launches high-yield well in Western Ukraine

16:57 23.05.2024
Ukrnafta increases field production rate by 17% through use of new technology

Ukrnafta increases field production rate by 17% through use of new technology

11:04 07.05.2024
Ukrnafta and ARMA apply to AMCU for permission to manage Tatneft assets

Ukrnafta and ARMA apply to AMCU for permission to manage Tatneft assets

13:12 02.05.2024
Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

11:29 23.04.2024
Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

20:18 18.04.2024
Ukrnafta will reduce electricity consumption at its filling stations

Ukrnafta will reduce electricity consumption at its filling stations

17:01 11.04.2024
Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

13:59 11.04.2024
"Ukrnafta" allocated UAH 20 million and 50 thousand liters of fuel to support Kharkiv region

"Ukrnafta" allocated UAH 20 million and 50 thousand liters of fuel to support Kharkiv region

16:42 10.04.2024
Ukrnafta invites investors to tender to restore 20 wells

Ukrnafta invites investors to tender to restore 20 wells

14:57 04.04.2024
Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

AD

HOT NEWS

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

Ukraine meets all structural benchmarks before IMF mission expected late May for fourth EFF Arrangement review – Deputy Minister of Finance

LATEST

Bill on establishing rent for land taking into account standard monetary value registered in Rada

Share of business sales in JYSK network in Ukraine exceeds 6% in May 2024

Ports of Big Odesa send 10 container ships for export – USPA

NBU takes enforcement action against 11 financial institutions

Pokrovsky Mining to continue to be idle due to shortage of electricity, intends to build 1 MW solar power plant by Sept

In Allo network, purchases on credit exceed pre-war 2021 figures

Ukrzaliznytsia to buy up to 80 electric locomotives with EBRD funds under RELINC project

Govt obliges regional supply companies to ensure uniform, fair sequence of power outages – PM

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

AD
AD
AD
AD