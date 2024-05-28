Ukrnafta launches high-yield well in Western Ukraine

PJSC Ukrnafta has launched another high-output well in Western Ukraine, the company's press service reported on Tuesday.

According to the company, the result more than doubled the forecast: the well's output is 54 tonnes per day compared to the expected 22.6 tonnes.

The project was planned as an exploratory well aimed at uncovering reservoirs in the Stryi deposits at a depth of more than 1.2 km. The drilling work was carried out by Navigator-Komplekt LLC, selected through a ProZorro tender. This is the first of three wells that this contractor will build.

"Ukrnafta has achieved a high-output well and, more importantly, a technology for increasing production at a specific field. Acid fracturing (AF) is included in the investment projects for the construction of all wells at this field," said the company's director, Serhiy Koretsky.

As reported, in 2023, Ukrnafta increased its oil and condensate production by 3% (by 39,900 tonnes) compared to 2022, reaching 1.41 million tonnes, and gas production by 5.8% (by 60.4 million cubic meters), reaching 1.097 billion cubic meters.

The company has set a strategic goal to double oil and natural gas production to 3 million tonnes and 2 billion cubic meters respectively by 2027.