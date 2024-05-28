Economy

19:00 28.05.2024

Ukrnafta launches high-yield well in Western Ukraine

1 min read
Ukrnafta launches high-yield well in Western Ukraine

PJSC Ukrnafta has launched another high-output well in Western Ukraine, the company's press service reported on Tuesday.

According to the company, the result more than doubled the forecast: the well's output is 54 tonnes per day compared to the expected 22.6 tonnes.

The project was planned as an exploratory well aimed at uncovering reservoirs in the Stryi deposits at a depth of more than 1.2 km. The drilling work was carried out by Navigator-Komplekt LLC, selected through a ProZorro tender. This is the first of three wells that this contractor will build.

"Ukrnafta has achieved a high-output well and, more importantly, a technology for increasing production at a specific field. Acid fracturing (AF) is included in the investment projects for the construction of all wells at this field," said the company's director, Serhiy Koretsky.

As reported, in 2023, Ukrnafta increased its oil and condensate production by 3% (by 39,900 tonnes) compared to 2022, reaching 1.41 million tonnes, and gas production by 5.8% (by 60.4 million cubic meters), reaching 1.097 billion cubic meters.

The company has set a strategic goal to double oil and natural gas production to 3 million tonnes and 2 billion cubic meters respectively by 2027.

Tags: #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

16:57 23.05.2024
Ukrnafta increases field production rate by 17% through use of new technology

Ukrnafta increases field production rate by 17% through use of new technology

11:04 07.05.2024
Ukrnafta and ARMA apply to AMCU for permission to manage Tatneft assets

Ukrnafta and ARMA apply to AMCU for permission to manage Tatneft assets

13:12 02.05.2024
Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

11:29 23.04.2024
Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

20:18 18.04.2024
Ukrnafta will reduce electricity consumption at its filling stations

Ukrnafta will reduce electricity consumption at its filling stations

17:01 11.04.2024
Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

13:59 11.04.2024
"Ukrnafta" allocated UAH 20 million and 50 thousand liters of fuel to support Kharkiv region

"Ukrnafta" allocated UAH 20 million and 50 thousand liters of fuel to support Kharkiv region

16:42 10.04.2024
Ukrnafta invites investors to tender to restore 20 wells

Ukrnafta invites investors to tender to restore 20 wells

14:57 04.04.2024
Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

20:41 29.03.2024
Ukrnafta receives 138 tonnes of daily oil production after intensifying production in western field

Ukrnafta receives 138 tonnes of daily oil production after intensifying production in western field

AD

HOT NEWS

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

Ukraine meets all structural benchmarks before IMF mission expected late May for fourth EFF Arrangement review – Deputy Minister of Finance

LATEST

Ports of Big Odesa send 10 container ships for export – USPA

NBU takes enforcement action against 11 financial institutions

Pokrovsky Mining to continue to be idle due to shortage of electricity, intends to build 1 MW solar power plant by Sept

In Allo network, purchases on credit exceed pre-war 2021 figures

Ukrzaliznytsia to buy up to 80 electric locomotives with EBRD funds under RELINC project

Govt obliges regional supply companies to ensure uniform, fair sequence of power outages – PM

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

International Fund for Ukraine announces purchase of EUR 175 mln worth of equipment for Ukrainian forces

AMCU fines Transoilgaz, Karpatynaftotrade for total of UAH 680,000

AD
AD
AD
AD