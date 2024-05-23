Ukrnafta increases field production rate by 17% through use of new technology

For the first time in the history of the company, specialists from PJSC Ukrnafta used modern technology to optimize reservoir pressure maintenance systems.

“The result was an increase in oil production at the pilot site of one of the company’s western fields by almost 17%,” the company said in a press release on Thursday.

According to its data, in particular, flow-diverting technology using cross-linked polymer systems was used to increase oil recovery.

In February 2024, at one of the fields in Ivano-Frankivsk region, specialists from the oil recovery enhancement department of the field development department for the first time used flow diverter technology using cross-linked polymer systems to optimize the reservoir pressure maintenance system. The matter concerns pumping a polymer composition into an injection well in order to block the washed out zones from injection to production wells and attract previously untapped areas of the deposit.

Some 130 cubic meters of cross-linked polymer composition were pumped into the injection well.

For two months, specialists carried out monitoring and recorded a decrease in water cut, as well as an increase in flow rate in the responding production wells.

“The overall increase in oil production for this research object was 16.9%,” noted Ukrnafta.

To increase oil production, it is planned to introduce this technology at the fields of all structural divisions of Ukrnafta. Objects have already been identified, reagents have been purchased.