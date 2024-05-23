Economy

16:57 23.05.2024

Ukrnafta increases field production rate by 17% through use of new technology

2 min read
Ukrnafta increases field production rate by 17% through use of new technology

For the first time in the history of the company, specialists from PJSC Ukrnafta used modern technology to optimize reservoir pressure maintenance systems.

“The result was an increase in oil production at the pilot site of one of the company’s western fields by almost 17%,” the company said in a press release on Thursday.

According to its data, in particular, flow-diverting technology using cross-linked polymer systems was used to increase oil recovery.

In February 2024, at one of the fields in Ivano-Frankivsk region, specialists from the oil recovery enhancement department of the field development department for the first time used flow diverter technology using cross-linked polymer systems to optimize the reservoir pressure maintenance system. The matter concerns pumping a polymer composition into an injection well in order to block the washed out zones from injection to production wells and attract previously untapped areas of the deposit.

Some 130 cubic meters of cross-linked polymer composition were pumped into the injection well.

For two months, specialists carried out monitoring and recorded a decrease in water cut, as well as an increase in flow rate in the responding production wells.

“The overall increase in oil production for this research object was 16.9%,” noted Ukrnafta.

To increase oil production, it is planned to introduce this technology at the fields of all structural divisions of Ukrnafta. Objects have already been identified, reagents have been purchased.

Tags: #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

11:04 07.05.2024
Ukrnafta and ARMA apply to AMCU for permission to manage Tatneft assets

Ukrnafta and ARMA apply to AMCU for permission to manage Tatneft assets

13:12 02.05.2024
Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

11:29 23.04.2024
Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

Ukrnafta increases reserves by 3 mln tonnes of oil, 600 mcm of gas

20:18 18.04.2024
Ukrnafta will reduce electricity consumption at its filling stations

Ukrnafta will reduce electricity consumption at its filling stations

17:01 11.04.2024
Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

13:59 11.04.2024
"Ukrnafta" allocated UAH 20 million and 50 thousand liters of fuel to support Kharkiv region

"Ukrnafta" allocated UAH 20 million and 50 thousand liters of fuel to support Kharkiv region

16:42 10.04.2024
Ukrnafta invites investors to tender to restore 20 wells

Ukrnafta invites investors to tender to restore 20 wells

14:57 04.04.2024
Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

20:41 29.03.2024
Ukrnafta receives 138 tonnes of daily oil production after intensifying production in western field

Ukrnafta receives 138 tonnes of daily oil production after intensifying production in western field

18:04 28.03.2024
Ukrnafta begins drilling new well in western Ukraine

Ukrnafta begins drilling new well in western Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

Ukraine meets all structural benchmarks before IMF mission expected late May for fourth EFF Arrangement review – Deputy Minister of Finance

Hourly outage schedules may be applied throughout day on Tues – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal: Energy system is integrated, works stably, but electricity generation not enough

LATEST

Ukraine exports via Solidarity Lanes since 2022 exceeds 136 mln tonnes of goods, imports 52 mln tonnes

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Verkhovna Rada adopts law on moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities

Rada adopts in general bill on protection of land share owners

Ukraine grain exports vital to global food security

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

SENSAR Development intends to build five-star hotel, residential complex in Uzhgorod

DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids receives record number of applications for connection to power grid – CEO

Oschadbank purchases bonds of new issue of Nova Poshta for UAH 650 mln

Naftogaz, Defense Ministry start formation of independent National Assembly in Ukrtatnafta

AD
AD
AD
AD