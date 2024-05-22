Economy

15:24 22.05.2024

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

1 min read
Distribution system operators (regional power companies) began to report that the start of electricity restrictions on May 22 would be an hour earlier: at 19:00 instead of 20:00 announced by NPC Ukrenergo in the morning.

"Changes have been made to the schedules of hourly outages. Based on the limits communicated by Ukrenergo, on May 22 in Cherkasy region, hourly outages will be applied from 19:00 to 24:00," reads a message from Cherkasyoblenergo on Facebook.

"Important: updated information on the stabilization outage schedules for today. Kyiv city, Kyiv, Odessa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions: according to the instructions of Ukrenergo, the outage schedules will be in effect today from 19:00 to 24:00," DTEK reports about the situation in the areas of activity of their operators on Telegram.

Poltava-, Lviv- and Vinnytsiaoblenergo have already posted similar information on their social networks.

Operators ask consumers to follow the information from Ukrenergo and their own in order to be aware of changes in power supply conditions.

Tags: #electricity

