Economy

15:28 08.12.2023

Ukraine's inflation in annual terms falls to 5.1% following 0.5% in Nov – statistics

1 min read
Consumer prices in Ukraine in November 2023 slowed down to 0.5% from 0.8% in October, returning to the dynamics of September, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine has said on Friday.

However, in November 2022 they increased by 0.7%, so in annual terms, following the results of November 2023, inflation decreased again, to 5.1% from 5.3% in October, some 7.1% in September and 8.6% in late August.

In November, the State Statistics Service also recorded a decrease in underlying inflation to 0.3% from 0.4% in October and 0.9% in September after remaining at zero in July-August.

Taking into account the fact that in November 2022 underlying inflation was 1.3%, in annual terms at the end of November 2023 it also decreased to 5.7% from 6.8% at the end of October, some 8.4% at the end of September and 10.0% based on the results of August.

Since the beginning of 2023, inflation in the country has amounted to 4.4%, underlying to 4.9%, the State Statistics Service said.

