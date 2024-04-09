Economy

15:53 09.04.2024

EU sends emergency aid to Ukraine to deal with aftermath of Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure

EU sends emergency aid to Ukraine to deal with aftermath of Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure

Following a series of targeted missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure by Russia over the past weeks, Ukraine's power supply has suffered significant damage. Responding to this crisis, the EU has swiftly mobilized emergency energy assistance which is on its way to Ukraine.

The European Commission announced on Tuesday that in response to Ukraine's call for assistance, Austria, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands have offered 157 power generators in various sizes via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

"To further strengthen Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the EU has also deployed ten large capacity power generators (1MW) from its own strategic rescEU stockpiles, with a financial value of EUR 3.57 million. Each of these powerful 1MW generators has the capacity to supply electricity to a medium-sized hospital under emergency conditions," it said.

"Russia's plan to bomb Ukraine into darkness will not succeed. The EU is working around the clock to sustain power supply in Ukraine. We are mobilizing a new batch of generators to Ukraine from our rescEU reserves, which have already proved to be a critical tool in responding to urgent needs in war-torn Ukraine. This underscores the importance of preparedness in efficient crisis response. I also thank Austria, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands for their immediate offers of generators to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism," European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said.

Tags: #generators

