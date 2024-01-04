Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky damages Ukrenergo, regional power suppliers' facilities, fatalities, casualties reported – Ministry of Energy

In a missile attack by Russian aggressors on the city of Kropyvnytsky on Thursday morning, one of the facilities of the National Power Company Ukrenergo was damaged, one person has been killed and five wounded, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to a ministry's report on its Telegram channel, the facility of PJSC Kirovohradoblenergo was also damaged, and two power engineers were injured.

"Due to the attack, the overhead lines were disconnected. Household consumers and the railway were left without power. Now, power engineers are working to restore the power supply. The situation is under control," the ministry said.

The ministry expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased and wished a quick recovery to the injured.