Economy

14:40 04.01.2024

Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky damages Ukrenergo, regional power suppliers' facilities, fatalities, casualties reported – Ministry of Energy

1 min read
Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky damages Ukrenergo, regional power suppliers' facilities, fatalities, casualties reported – Ministry of Energy

In a missile attack by Russian aggressors on the city of Kropyvnytsky on Thursday morning, one of the facilities of the National Power Company Ukrenergo was damaged, one person has been killed and five wounded, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to a ministry's report on its Telegram channel, the facility of PJSC Kirovohradoblenergo was also damaged, and two power engineers were injured.

"Due to the attack, the overhead lines were disconnected. Household consumers and the railway were left without power. Now, power engineers are working to restore the power supply. The situation is under control," the ministry said.

The ministry expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

Tags: #energy #missile_attack

MORE ABOUT

12:42 04.01.2024
One of victims of shelling of Kharkiv on Jan 2 died in hospital – prosecutor's office

One of victims of shelling of Kharkiv on Jan 2 died in hospital – prosecutor's office

09:36 04.01.2024
Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

17:36 03.01.2024
Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

13:51 03.01.2024
Ukraine's energy system remains balanced despite Russian missile strikes – Shmyhal

Ukraine's energy system remains balanced despite Russian missile strikes – Shmyhal

10:42 03.01.2024
Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

Death toll of rocket attack in Kyiv on Dec 29 rises to 30 – Military Administration

20:50 02.01.2024
Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

13:41 02.01.2024
Number of casualties as result of strikes in Kharkiv increases to 47 – prosecutor's office

Number of casualties as result of strikes in Kharkiv increases to 47 – prosecutor's office

13:18 02.01.2024
In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

In Solomiansky district of Kyiv, number of casualties increases to 49 – Klitschko

11:32 02.01.2024
Jan 2 missile attack kills four people, wounds at least 92 – Zelenskyy

Jan 2 missile attack kills four people, wounds at least 92 – Zelenskyy

17:02 30.12.2023
Some 159 people injured, 39 people killed as result of massive missile attack on Dec 29 – Zelenskyy

Some 159 people injured, 39 people killed as result of massive missile attack on Dec 29 – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Court of Appeal confirms seizure of shares in Kyivstar, IDS Ukraine and related companies

Polish Agriculture Minister: Embargo on Ukrainian products is indefinite, borders will not be opened

IAEA experts not been granted access to reactor hall of ZNPP power unit in cold shutdown – statement

PM: We will pay pensions, allowances in due time, we have internal resources, support from our partners

Ukraine's financing needs in 2024 exceed $37 bln – PM

LATEST

Court of Appeal confirms seizure of shares in Kyivstar, IDS Ukraine and related companies

Polish Agriculture Minister: Embargo on Ukrainian products is indefinite, borders will not be opened

Ukrposhta will get right to sell medicines in de-occupied, front-line territories from Feb 1

IAEA's denial of access to reactor halls of ZNPP is attempt by Russian occupiers to hide real situation at NPP – Energoatom head

IAEA experts not been granted access to reactor hall of ZNPP power unit in cold shutdown – statement

Restoration and development of Ukrainian cities should take place according to Smart Sustainable City principles – expert

PM: We will pay pensions, allowances in due time, we have internal resources, support from our partners

Ukraine's financing needs in 2024 exceed $37 bln – PM

Ukraine's state budget deficit in Dec 2023 jumps to UAH 285 bln, reaching UAH 1.33 trln over the year – Ministry of Finance

Naftogaz buys 962 mcm of gas from private producers in 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD