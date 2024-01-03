Economy

15:58 03.01.2024

Restoration and development of Ukrainian cities should take place according to Smart Sustainable City principles – expert

2 min read
Restoration and development of Ukrainian cities should take place according to Smart Sustainable City principles – expert

The restoration and development of Ukrainian cities should take place according to the principles of Smart Sustainable City, Boris Goldenstein, founder and CEO of Zezman Holding, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

“To win the competition for Ukrainians, it is not enough to ensure basic security. Today, agglomerations and megacities, developing according to the principles of Smart Sustainable City, are able to compete with individual states to attract talented and economically active residents from all over the world. We must create such points of development,” he said.

As reported, at the end of 2023, within the framework of the first Ukrainian Construction Congress in Kyiv, a strategic platform for introducing the concept of creating Smart Sustainable City in Ukraine was launched. The initiative belongs to Zezman Holding. It has already been supported by two development companies - UDP and Ribas Group.

Smart Sustainable City is a set of principles for the development of cities, both from scratch and existing ones, that correspond to the goals of sustainable development, an innovative economy, environmentally oriented, with an emphasis on social and cultural aspects. Smart Sustainable City uses innovation, information and communication technologies and other means to improve the quality of life of residents, the efficiency of the city, while meeting the needs of not only the current population, but also future generations. Such a city includes smart urbanism, smart technology, energy efficiency, proper waste and water management.

The proposed formula for transforming Ukrainian cities includes four steps.

“First of all, it is necessary to study, adapt and implement successful global practices and approaches of Smart Sustainable City. For more than 20 years, sustainable cities have achieved significant changes, which, according to experts, Ukraine will be able to reproduce in five to seven years. The same applies to the use of international standards aimed at improving the quality of life of people. Ukraine does not need decades to find its path of sustainable development - international institutions have already developed dozens of ISO standards and even KPIs for cities and their leaders," says Goldenstein.

The third step involves adapting successful world practices and approaches to Ukrainian realities. The fourth is the synchronization of the values and principles of communities, authorities, developers and other interested parties.

Tags: #restoration #zezman

MORE ABOUT

14:01 03.01.2024
Western partners close to resolving issue of transferring Russian frozen assets to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Western partners close to resolving issue of transferring Russian frozen assets to Ukraine – Shmyhal

19:05 22.12.2023
Ukraine Community Recovery Fund to allocate $4.6 mln to support Sumy region

Ukraine Community Recovery Fund to allocate $4.6 mln to support Sumy region

11:36 13.12.2023
Restoration Agency implements three-tier energy infrastructure protection system – Nayyem

Restoration Agency implements three-tier energy infrastructure protection system – Nayyem

19:55 05.12.2023
German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

17:29 05.12.2023
During restoration, rapid construction technologies to be most in demand – expert

During restoration, rapid construction technologies to be most in demand – expert

11:19 05.12.2023
Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

11:57 28.11.2023
Ministry of Restoration together with USAID will reform central heating sector

Ministry of Restoration together with USAID will reform central heating sector

16:05 27.11.2023
Some 829 families from Kherson region, who suffered from Russian aggression, receive updated housing – Regional Administration

Some 829 families from Kherson region, who suffered from Russian aggression, receive updated housing – Regional Administration

11:47 22.11.2023
Deputy head of President's Office Shurma calls on Canadian businesses to invest in Ukraine

Deputy head of President's Office Shurma calls on Canadian businesses to invest in Ukraine

18:16 21.11.2023
Register of damage caused by Russia to begin to operate in Q1 2024 – PM

Register of damage caused by Russia to begin to operate in Q1 2024 – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: We will pay pensions, allowances in due time, we have internal resources, support from our partners

Ukraine's financing needs in 2024 exceed $37 bln – PM

Ukraine's energy system remains balanced despite Russian missile strikes – Shmyhal

Ukraine's state budget deficit in Dec 2023 jumps to UAH 285 bln, reaching UAH 1.33 trln over the year – Ministry of Finance

Govt approves draft Ukraine Facility plan for submission to European Commission

LATEST

PM: We will pay pensions, allowances in due time, we have internal resources, support from our partners

Ukraine's financing needs in 2024 exceed $37 bln – PM

Ukraine's energy system remains balanced despite Russian missile strikes – Shmyhal

Ukraine's state budget deficit in Dec 2023 jumps to UAH 285 bln, reaching UAH 1.33 trln over the year – Ministry of Finance

Naftogaz buys 962 mcm of gas from private producers in 2023

Govt approves draft Ukraine Facility plan for submission to European Commission

IMF in Ukraine focused on supporting state's social obligations, not on military sphere – rep of Fund

Azerbaijan's state oil company will create structure to develop renewable energy

Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia produces 3.1 mln tonnes of coal concentrate in 2023 - CEO

Naftogaz predicts UAH 5 bln contributions to state budget from activities of regional gas companies under its control in 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD