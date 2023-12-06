Economy

15:06 06.12.2023

Epicenter celebrates its 20th anniversary, plans to grow retail sevenfold in next similar period, expand into other businesses

2 min read
Epicenter celebrates its 20th anniversary, plans to grow retail sevenfold in next similar period, expand into other businesses

The footfall of the Epicenter national chain over 20 years of operation has exceeded 2 billion visitors, and the total area of built shopping centers is 2.2 million square meters, according to a press release for the company's anniversary.

"The national chain Epicenter is celebrating its anniversary: 20 years ago, on December 6, 2003, the company's first retail facility opened at 11, Bratyslavska Street in Kyiv. At that time, its area was 12,000 square meters, and today, the retailer has grown to the scale the largest retail chain in Ukraine," the chain said.

In the next 20 years the group of companies will continue to actively develop.

"In retail trade alone, Epicenter plans to increase its business by at least sevenfold. The implementation of ambitious and large-scale projects will also take place in other sectors of the economy, including in the agricultural sector, manufacturing, logistics, energy and other areas of business," the company said.

To date, for the construction of all the company's shopping centers more than 200,000 tonnes of metal structures have been used.

According to the group, the chain's assortment during its operation increased from 26,000 SKUs to 800,000, and from a classic construction hypermarket it was transformed into a network of full-fledged shopping centers with individual shops in the shop-in-shop format, including 30 exclusive concepts.

The assets of the Epicenter group also include logistics facilities with a total area of 172,000 square meters and its own vehicle fleet with more than 3,000 vehicles, which in total covered more than 675 million km during operation.

The staff of Epicenter Group includes 38,000 employees in Ukraine alone.

The press service recalled that the company makes a significant contribution to the Ukrainian economy through investments and taxes. Thus, according to the company's forecast, in 2023, the taxes and mandatory payments paid by Epicenter Group would exceed UAH 7 billion.

Tags: #epicenter

MORE ABOUT

12:02 01.12.2023
Epicenter launches first mid- and premium-price furniture store

Epicenter launches first mid- and premium-price furniture store

13:34 31.08.2023
Epicenter with partner already invests EUR 1.68 mln in INTERSPORT Polska

Epicenter with partner already invests EUR 1.68 mln in INTERSPORT Polska

09:53 30.08.2023
Approval of Epicenter K investment in INTERSPORT Polska extended by Polish regulator until Sept 30

Approval of Epicenter K investment in INTERSPORT Polska extended by Polish regulator until Sept 30

12:36 13.07.2023
Epicenter to install solar panels on 1 mln sq m of its shopping centers

Epicenter to install solar panels on 1 mln sq m of its shopping centers

14:57 16.06.2023
Epicenter K invests UAH 7 bln in development of retail real estate since start of war

Epicenter K invests UAH 7 bln in development of retail real estate since start of war

15:49 05.06.2023
Epicenter becomes member of eRecovery program

Epicenter becomes member of eRecovery program

14:49 18.05.2023
Epicenter K joins UN Global Compact

Epicenter K joins UN Global Compact

15:25 08.05.2023
Epicenter K will buy first batch of demining vehicles for $1 mln as part of UNITED24

Epicenter K will buy first batch of demining vehicles for $1 mln as part of UNITED24

15:42 26.04.2023
Epicenter increases sales of goods for sowing campaign by 97%

Epicenter increases sales of goods for sowing campaign by 97%

15:43 22.03.2023
Epicenter sells almost 30,000 generators since start of shelling of energy infrastructure

Epicenter sells almost 30,000 generators since start of shelling of energy infrastructure

AD

HOT NEWS

National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

NBU to conduct comprehensive assessment of Ukrainian banking sector efficiency

Ukrenergo resumes operation of power line supplying Zaporizhia NPP

LATEST

National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

Interpipe loses $1.2 mln due to blockade of Polish-Ukrainian border in Nov – logistics director

German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

In future, we plan with our partners to launch production of armored vehicles on Ukrainian territory – Shmyhal

During restoration, rapid construction technologies to be most in demand – expert

Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

UK to contribute GBP 20 mln to SURE fund launched by MIGA to insure investments in Ukraine

State will provide 15,000 grants for SMEs in 2024 – Economy Ministry

Some 200 ships with 7 mln tonnes of exports pass through Ukrainian sea corridor

AD
AD
AD
AD