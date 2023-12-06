Epicenter celebrates its 20th anniversary, plans to grow retail sevenfold in next similar period, expand into other businesses

The footfall of the Epicenter national chain over 20 years of operation has exceeded 2 billion visitors, and the total area of built shopping centers is 2.2 million square meters, according to a press release for the company's anniversary.

"The national chain Epicenter is celebrating its anniversary: 20 years ago, on December 6, 2003, the company's first retail facility opened at 11, Bratyslavska Street in Kyiv. At that time, its area was 12,000 square meters, and today, the retailer has grown to the scale the largest retail chain in Ukraine," the chain said.

In the next 20 years the group of companies will continue to actively develop.

"In retail trade alone, Epicenter plans to increase its business by at least sevenfold. The implementation of ambitious and large-scale projects will also take place in other sectors of the economy, including in the agricultural sector, manufacturing, logistics, energy and other areas of business," the company said.

To date, for the construction of all the company's shopping centers more than 200,000 tonnes of metal structures have been used.

According to the group, the chain's assortment during its operation increased from 26,000 SKUs to 800,000, and from a classic construction hypermarket it was transformed into a network of full-fledged shopping centers with individual shops in the shop-in-shop format, including 30 exclusive concepts.

The assets of the Epicenter group also include logistics facilities with a total area of 172,000 square meters and its own vehicle fleet with more than 3,000 vehicles, which in total covered more than 675 million km during operation.

The staff of Epicenter Group includes 38,000 employees in Ukraine alone.

The press service recalled that the company makes a significant contribution to the Ukrainian economy through investments and taxes. Thus, according to the company's forecast, in 2023, the taxes and mandatory payments paid by Epicenter Group would exceed UAH 7 billion.